Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Moleculin Biotech from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBRX

Moleculin Biotech Trading Down 3.9 %

MBRX opened at $3.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.69. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $1.57. On average, research analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Moleculin Biotech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.