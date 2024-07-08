StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

EVBG has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $35.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.90 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $114,627.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,729.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Everbridge by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

