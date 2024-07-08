Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

Northwest Natural Stock Down 0.6 %

NWN stock opened at $35.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.21. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $433.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.81 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,569,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 235,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 26.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 362,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,823,000 after buying an additional 74,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,421,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,572,000 after buying an additional 71,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at $2,619,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

