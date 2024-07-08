Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cellectis from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $2.04 on Monday. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $113.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.10.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 529.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.41%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Cellectis will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectis

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cellectis stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,906 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of Cellectis worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

