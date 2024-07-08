Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) and East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Head-To-Head Review

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) and East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic Union Bankshares and East West Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Union Bankshares 19.51% 9.47% 1.12% East West Bancorp 26.78% 17.43% 1.70%

Risk and Volatility

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, East West Bancorp has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Atlantic Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. East West Bancorp pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Atlantic Union Bankshares has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Atlantic Union Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

78.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of East West Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of East West Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlantic Union Bankshares and East West Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Union Bankshares $706.81 million 4.12 $201.82 million $2.72 11.92 East West Bancorp $3.99 billion 2.46 $1.16 billion $7.94 8.87

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic Union Bankshares. East West Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Union Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Atlantic Union Bankshares and East West Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Union Bankshares 0 1 3 0 2.75 East West Bancorp 0 1 11 0 2.92

Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.18%. East West Bancorp has a consensus price target of $83.77, indicating a potential upside of 18.97%. Given East West Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe East West Bancorp is more favorable than Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Summary

East West Bancorp beats Atlantic Union Bankshares on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services. It also provides loans for commercial, industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer purposes, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides treasury management and capital market, wealth management, private banking, trust, financial and retirement planning, brokerage, investment management, equipment finance, mortgage banking, and insurance products and services. The company offers products and services through full-service branches and ATMs, as well as through its mobile and internet banking. The company was formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation in May 2019. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits. The company's loan products include mortgage and home equity, commercial and residential real estate, working capital lines of credit, construction finance, trade finance, letters of credit, commercial business, affordable housing loans, asset-based lending, asset-backed finance, project finance, loan syndication, and equipment financing, as well as financing services for clients to facilitate their business transactions between the United States and Asia. It also provides various wealth management, treasury management, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity risk hedging services; and mobile and online banking services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

