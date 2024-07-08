Contrasting Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) and T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI)

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) and T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Duolingo and T Stamp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duolingo 1 3 7 0 2.55 T Stamp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Duolingo presently has a consensus price target of $246.70, indicating a potential upside of 27.76%. Given Duolingo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Duolingo is more favorable than T Stamp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duolingo 7.82% 7.08% 4.89% T Stamp -166.15% -236.03% -102.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Duolingo and T Stamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Duolingo and T Stamp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duolingo $583.00 million 14.28 $16.07 million $0.97 199.06 T Stamp $4.68 million 1.01 -$7.64 million ($0.94) -0.48

Duolingo has higher revenue and earnings than T Stamp. T Stamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duolingo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Duolingo has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T Stamp has a beta of -0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Duolingo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of T Stamp shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Duolingo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of T Stamp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Duolingo beats T Stamp on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam. Duolingo, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About T Stamp

(Get Free Report)

T Stamp Inc. develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government and enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets worldwide. It develops proprietary artificial intelligence-powered solutions, researching and leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions that identify and defend against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility. It uses the Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token technology combined with a data architecture that can use one or multiple sources of biometric or other identifying data. The company also offers solutions for privacy and data protection, biometric multi-factor authentication, document validation, identity verification, geolocation, duplicate detection, age estimation, and biometric capture, as well as crypto security and compliance, and trusted message. It serves banking/fintech; humanitarian and development services; cryptocurrency and digital assets; biometrically secured email and digital communication; KYC/AML compliance; government and law enforcement; P2P transactions, social media, and sharing economy; and real estate, travel, and healthcare industries. T Stamp Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.