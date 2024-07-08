Contrasting Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and Bitfarms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global 33.98% 9.42% 0.30% Bitfarms -64.06% -19.24% -16.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coinbase Global and Bitfarms’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $3.97 billion 13.82 $94.87 million $5.01 44.65 Bitfarms $166.63 million 6.56 -$104.04 million ($0.38) -7.03

Analyst Ratings

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coinbase Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Coinbase Global and Bitfarms, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 2 9 9 0 2.35 Bitfarms 0 1 4 0 2.80

Coinbase Global currently has a consensus target price of $215.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.66%. Bitfarms has a consensus target price of $3.88, suggesting a potential upside of 45.44%. Given Bitfarms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Coinbase Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.8% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Bitfarms shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of Coinbase Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Coinbase Global has a beta of 3.4, indicating that its stock price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitfarms has a beta of 3.68, indicating that its stock price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Bitfarms on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions. It also provides technology and services that enable developers to build crypto products and securely accept crypto assets as payment. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

