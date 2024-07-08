Analyzing Urgent.ly (ULY) and Its Rivals

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) is one of 146 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Urgent.ly to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Urgent.ly and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urgent.ly 0 0 1 0 3.00 Urgent.ly Competitors 765 4070 5715 117 2.49

Urgent.ly presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 216.46%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 28.72%. Given Urgent.ly’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Urgent.ly is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

28.3% of Urgent.ly shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Urgent.ly and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Urgent.ly $184.65 million $74.73 million -0.01 Urgent.ly Competitors $948.76 million $10.47 million -5.42

Urgent.ly’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Urgent.ly. Urgent.ly is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Urgent.ly and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urgent.ly 45.36% N/A -91.83% Urgent.ly Competitors -118.55% -1,827.97% -7.17%

Summary

Urgent.ly beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Urgent.ly Company Profile

Urgent.ly Inc. offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions. It serves automotive, insurance, telematics, and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgent.ly Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

