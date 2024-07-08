Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.55.
STLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stellantis
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellantis
Stellantis Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of STLA stock opened at $19.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82. Stellantis has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $29.51.
Stellantis Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $1.147 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.
About Stellantis
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stellantis
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.