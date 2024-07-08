Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.55.

STLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 43,313 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stellantis by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Stellantis by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 346,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 37,712 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Stellantis by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Stellantis by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 206,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 32,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $19.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82. Stellantis has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $29.51.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $1.147 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

