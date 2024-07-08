Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LBTYA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Tevis Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 25.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock opened at $17.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.16. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Global will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

