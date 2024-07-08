Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$183.89.

TRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$217.00 to C$219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.3 %

TRI stock opened at C$230.65 on Monday. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$163.01 and a 1-year high of C$242.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$230.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$214.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.50 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 34.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 5.0831533 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

Insider Activity at Thomson Reuters

In other Thomson Reuters news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.82, for a total transaction of C$98,292.00. In other news, Director Ryan Kessler sold 372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.46, for a total value of C$63,783.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 196 shares in the company, valued at C$33,606.16. Also, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.82, for a total value of C$98,292.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,843 shares of company stock valued at $307,276. Insiders own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

