Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

AKYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AKYA

Institutional Trading of Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKYA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,579,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 64,286 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10,169.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 546.2% in the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 245,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 73,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. Akoya Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $7.59.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.13 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 72.68% and a negative return on equity of 111.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akoya Biosciences

(Get Free Report

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.