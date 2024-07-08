Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.
AKYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.
Shares of Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. Akoya Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $7.59.
Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.13 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 72.68% and a negative return on equity of 111.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.
