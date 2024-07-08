Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.78.
DYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DYN opened at $34.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.07. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $36.60.
Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
