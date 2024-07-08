RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.75.

RLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, June 21st. Compass Point upped their price target on RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $138.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.07. RLI has a 52-week low of $125.77 and a 52-week high of $149.20.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.05 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.96%. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in RLI by 50.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RLI in the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in RLI by 25.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in RLI by 237.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 207,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,864,000 after acquiring an additional 146,324 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in RLI by 14.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 265,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,400,000 after acquiring an additional 33,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

