Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.44.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Kohl’s Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,024 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $34,583,000. Vision One Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $28,413,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 254.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 794,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,822,000 after acquiring an additional 570,745 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,686,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,343,000 after acquiring an additional 468,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $22.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.95. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $29.65.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

