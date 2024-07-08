SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

SMBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens raised their price target on SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Hovde Group lowered their price target on SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director John M. Presley sold 7,500 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,403.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 7.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 429.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 19,210 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMBK opened at $23.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.71.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 million. Analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

