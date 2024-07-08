Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 285.80 ($3.61).
LGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.23) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 300 ($3.79) to GBX 275 ($3.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.17) to GBX 285 ($3.60) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 289 ($3.66) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.
LGEN stock opened at GBX 233.28 ($2.95) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 240.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 244.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51. The stock has a market cap of £13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,332.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 203.10 ($2.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 259 ($3.28).
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.
