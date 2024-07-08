WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.60.

WSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $27.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $32.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.84.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $225.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.81 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in WesBanco by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,450,000 after acquiring an additional 48,304 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 3,037.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 102,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 99,280 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,019,000 after acquiring an additional 71,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

