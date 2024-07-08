FB Financial (FBK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 15th. Analysts expect FB Financial to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $107.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.84 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.90%. On average, analysts expect FB Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FB Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FBK stock opened at $38.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.14. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $41.00.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

FBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Hovde Group raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.86.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

