Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance

Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $13.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $120.00 million, a P/E ratio of -20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.69. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $17.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

