ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $111.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.14 million. On average, analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $60.92 on Monday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

