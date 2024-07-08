PrairieSky Royalty (PSK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 15th.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$120.70 million for the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 45.90%.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$26.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$21.22 and a 12 month high of C$28.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at PrairieSky Royalty

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 109.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$25.75 per share, with a total value of C$180,250.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 11,300 shares of company stock worth $294,989. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PSK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC cut PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$27.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PSK

About PrairieSky Royalty

(Get Free Report)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.