E2open Parent (ETWO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 10th. Analysts expect E2open Parent to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. E2open Parent has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 168.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. On average, analysts expect E2open Parent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ETWO opened at $4.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. E2open Parent has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

