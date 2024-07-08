PriceSmart (PSMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 10th. Analysts expect PriceSmart to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PriceSmart to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $79.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.54. PriceSmart has a 52 week low of $61.82 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 6,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $491,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,508,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $430,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,087,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $491,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,508,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,293. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSMT. StockNews.com raised PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

