Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for argenx (ARGX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) recently:

6/26/2024 – argenx had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $519.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2024 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $440.00 to $480.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $522.00 to $535.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $478.00 to $542.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – argenx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $607.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $535.00.

6/24/2024 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $485.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – argenx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $448.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2024 – argenx had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $522.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2024 – argenx had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

6/14/2024 – argenx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $448.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2024 – argenx had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $515.00 to $510.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – argenx had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $560.00 to $500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – argenx had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $471.00 to $468.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – argenx had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $451.00 to $448.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

argenx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $435.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 0.64. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $327.73 and a 12 month high of $550.76.

Get argenx SE alerts:

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.