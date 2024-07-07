Auour Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Auour Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,257,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $1,211,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 333,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,791,000 after buying an additional 35,703 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 858,742 shares of company stock valued at $735,573,781 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,023.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $816.78.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $16.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $914.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,880,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $831.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $751.25. The stock has a market cap of $869.22 billion, a PE ratio of 134.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $434.34 and a 1-year high of $918.50.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

