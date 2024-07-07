Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,315 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,846,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,519,753,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,988,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,198,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,388,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,838,462,000 after buying an additional 1,037,226 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,301,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,329,838,000 after buying an additional 1,901,075 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.37. 12,630,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,680,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.82.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

