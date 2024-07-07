CWS Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IVV stock traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $557.76. 2,759,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,355,924. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $558.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $534.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

