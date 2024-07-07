Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Lifted by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 3.5% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 189.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,408,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 71.9% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LLY stock traded up $16.47 on Friday, reaching $914.57. 2,880,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,195. The company has a market capitalization of $869.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.69, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $831.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $751.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $434.34 and a twelve month high of $918.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,023.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $816.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 858,742 shares of company stock valued at $735,573,781. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

