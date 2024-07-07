Centric Wealth Management Has $2.70 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $557.76. 2,759,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,355,924. The stock has a market cap of $481.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $558.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $512.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

