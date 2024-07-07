Blue Trust Inc. Sells 44,860 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,860 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Blue Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $76,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $557.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,759,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,924. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $534.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $558.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

