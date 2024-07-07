Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,861 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.2% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $1,073,000. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,215,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,786,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,857,639. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $320.27 billion, a PE ratio of 140.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Stories

