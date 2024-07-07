Scott & Selber Inc. Decreases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Scott & Selber Inc. cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.5% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded up $3.41 on Friday, reaching $167.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,978,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,405. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.70 and a 1 year high of $182.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.96.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

