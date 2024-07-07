Source Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Source Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.7% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $557.76. 2,759,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,355,924. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $558.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $534.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $512.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

