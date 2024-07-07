Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 9,144 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,215,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $152,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,529,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3,477.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 386,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.5 %

MRK opened at $126.45 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $134.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $320.27 billion, a PE ratio of 140.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

