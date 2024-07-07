Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 22,710 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 333,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $45,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,416,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,369,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060,511 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,356,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,301,178,000 after buying an additional 4,240,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,804,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,068,583,000 after buying an additional 2,400,882 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 11,616,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,222,768,000 after buying an additional 2,008,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,443,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,958,134,000 after buying an additional 1,649,279 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TSM shares. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $183.99. The company had a trading volume of 11,372,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,893,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $84.01 and a 1 year high of $185.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.27 and a 200-day moving average of $137.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

