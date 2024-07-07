Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Holdings Increased by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on APTV. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.91.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,913,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,371. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $113.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

