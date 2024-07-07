Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,007 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,943,773 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,973,432,000 after buying an additional 596,950 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Visa by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,895,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,659,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,895,015,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,824,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,078,408,000 after purchasing an additional 85,123 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,524,329 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,725,079,000 after purchasing an additional 141,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $270.36 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.68 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.24 and its 200 day moving average is $273.80. The company has a market cap of $494.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on V. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.56.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

