Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 50,367 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 314,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,367 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.7% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $244,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,001.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $816.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $16.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $914.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,880,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $831.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $751.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $434.34 and a fifty-two week high of $918.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.69, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 858,742 shares of company stock valued at $735,573,781 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

