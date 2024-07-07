Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 17.8% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,762,000 after buying an additional 1,118,746 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,763,000 after buying an additional 146,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,117,000 after buying an additional 50,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.43 on Friday, reaching $557.76. 2,759,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,355,924. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $534.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.52. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $558.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

