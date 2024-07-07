Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.08% of Dover worth $19,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Dover by 783.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE DOV traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.68. 798,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $188.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.38.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOV. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dover

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

