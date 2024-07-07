BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 272,461 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 75.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 633,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272,461 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Corteva were worth $36,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. &PARTNERS raised its holdings in Corteva by 4.3% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 77.2% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,457. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $58.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

