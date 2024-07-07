1834 Investment Advisors Co. Purchases 5,221 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 4,600,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after buying an additional 2,272,245 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth $900,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,236,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,822 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 618,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,538,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBD stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 29,115,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,571,158. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $14.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

