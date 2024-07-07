Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $76.40. 4,641,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,744,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $77.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.31.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $539,785.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,788.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,014 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

