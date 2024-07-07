1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 260 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $29,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

EMR traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.46. 1,468,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,307. The stock has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.18. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

