1834 Investment Advisors Co. Invests $261,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after buying an additional 21,329 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,396,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,287,000 after acquiring an additional 442,289 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Credit Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

TSM stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $183.99. 11,372,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,893,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.01 and a 12 month high of $185.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

