DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Holdings Increased by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 404,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after acquiring an additional 95,505 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,584. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.33, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.82.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DD. Citigroup raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

