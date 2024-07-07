1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 23,788 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,788 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 731,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,043,000 after purchasing an additional 34,477 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $15,626,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Vision MN LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 31,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCQ traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,157. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.21. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

