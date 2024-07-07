1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $618,000 Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $6,947,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 405.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 171,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,532,000 after buying an additional 137,327 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 4,831.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 231,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,556,000 after buying an additional 227,154 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $3,560,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.45. 1,598,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,026. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.04, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.60. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $52.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -947.32%.

In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

