1834 Investment Advisors Co. Trims Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,288,136,000 after purchasing an additional 550,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $1,193,159,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in General Electric by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,955,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $990,032,000 after buying an additional 434,736 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in General Electric by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,655,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,385,000 after buying an additional 426,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,778,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,014,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,597 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.50. 4,668,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,518,849. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a 52-week low of $84.42 and a 52-week high of $170.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.59 and its 200-day moving average is $152.71.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.93.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

